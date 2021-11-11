An eighth member has joined the group of beavers released last week at Idle Valley Nature Reserve as part of a partnership between Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Severn Trent.

The reintroduction of beavers aims to enhance the natural environment and improve water quality across more than 290 hectares of habitat at the reserve, as well as the wider county.

It comes after a gap of the animals being in England of at least 400 years.

Beavers have been released at Idle Valley Nature Reserve (picture: Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust).

The eighth beaver is the father of the four young kits released on Friday (November 5) with their mum.

A spokesperson at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said: “We are delighted to announce that an eighth beaver joined the group on Tuesday.