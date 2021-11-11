WATCH: Shy beaver dad enters his new home at Bassetlaw nature reserve
A beaver father has been reunited with his four offspring and their mum as part of the largest group of Scottish beavers to be released in England.
An eighth member has joined the group of beavers released last week at Idle Valley Nature Reserve as part of a partnership between Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Severn Trent.
The reintroduction of beavers aims to enhance the natural environment and improve water quality across more than 290 hectares of habitat at the reserve, as well as the wider county.
It comes after a gap of the animals being in England of at least 400 years.
The eighth beaver is the father of the four young kits released on Friday (November 5) with their mum.
A spokesperson at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said: “We are delighted to announce that an eighth beaver joined the group on Tuesday.
“He was a little shy getting into his travel crate with the others, so as we take the welfare of the wildlife seriously, we left him in peace but can announce he was released with his family.”