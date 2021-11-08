The release of the family of four beavers at Idle Valley Nature Reserve sees the animal back in the county after a gap of at least 400 years.

The release stems from a partnership between Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Severn Trent which aims to enhance the natural environment and improve water quality across more than 290 hectares of habitat at the reserve, as well as the wider county through targeted support for farmers and landowners.

It is hoped the introduction of the beavers will help Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust officials control scrub throughout the reserve, boosting habitat for a range of wetland birds and creating new pools to benefit everything from fish to dragonflies and otters.

Beavers have been released at Idle Valley Nature Reserve (picture: Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust).

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s head of nature recovery Janice Bradley said it had been an “exciting” day for everyone involved and added: “But the real excitement relates to the beavers’ capacity to transform landscapes and create rich wetland habitat that supports many other creatures.”

Severn Trent’s investment will enable the trust to install crucial water control structures to manage water levels on a key part of the Idle Valley Nature Reserve.

It will deliver improved habitat for wading birds and water voles and across the county it will enable the charity to offer advice and targeted support for farmers and landowners to create meadows, woodlands and ponds.

Janice added: “The projects we are delivering with support from Severn Trent illustrate that serious investment in nature’s recovery is good for wildlife, good for communities and good for businesses.

"By working in partnership, we have the power to address the climate and ecological emergencies through local action.”

Principal ecologist at Severn Trent, Graham Osborn said: “We’re proud to support this project through our Great Big Nature Boost – a scheme that includes plans to plant over million trees and revive 5,000 hectares of land, which will help to restore 2,000km of rivers across the Midlands.

“The reintroduction of beavers in Nottinghamshire will go some way to achieving these ambitions.

"Their clever eco-engineering makes them the perfect nature-based solution when it comes to improving water quality, as well as helping to reduce the risk of flooding. To put it simply, what’s good for nature, is good for water too.”

Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, of the Beaver Trust said: “Following successful trapping and health screening the beavers are now ready to start their new lives in this fantastic enclosure.

"With plenty of foraging and building opportunities, they will spend the next couple of weeks exploring and settling into their new surroundings.