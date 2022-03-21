The donations were collected after an appeal page was set up on social media last month by two Worksop mothers Ewa Romanczuk and Ewa Niec.

Items have been donated from residents, businesses, organisations and schools across the area.

Arkadiusz Sikora, owner of transport company TRANSAS offered its services for free to transport the huge collection of goods from Worksop to more than 1,300 miles away in Poland.

Volunteers young and old load the lorry in Worksop with donations for the people of Ukraine.

On Saturday, volunteers spent several hours filling up a lorry with boxes that had been stored in former Credit Union/Citizens Advice Bureau Building, in Queen’s Building, in the town centre.

And this afternoon a second lorry was filled with the remaining items from Thievesdale Community Centre.

Ewa Romanczuk said it was a very emotional time for everyone involved.

"We couldn’t stop crying on Saturday when the lorry arrived,” she said.

"I am so proud, not just of ourselves for setting up the appeal, but for everyone coming together to help.

"We have met some lovely people.

"The manager of The Savoy cinema came out to help us fill the lorry, and offered us drinks. Cars were stopping and people were clapping us.

"Without Bassetlaw District Council none of this would have been possible, from the leader right down, nothing has been too much trouble.

"We want to thank everyone who has helped and made donations.”

Cash donations had been made to help pay for the cost of fuel to get the first lorry to Poland.

Eva, who has lived in Worksop for 16 years, said that the second lorry’s fuel was paid for by a private donation.

She added: “I am just so happy at what we have achieved.

"This has shown what people can manage to do if they all come together for the same cause.”