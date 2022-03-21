Shannon Taylorson, aged 26, was evicted from her two-bedroomed flat in Amanda Road, Harworth on March 16.

The eviction followed a hearing at Mansfield County Court on December 23, last year where District Judge McMillan granted Bassetlaw District Council possession of the property.

As part of the possession hearing, the court heard how Miss Taylorson failed to pay her rent and amassed a total of £3,307.63 of arrears between October 2020 and December 2021.

During this time, the council had gathered evidence which showed that the defendant had bought herself a luxury car, had travelled to Turkey for a surgical weight-loss treatment and had enjoyed lavish nights out, all of which were documented on social media.

Miss Taylorson had been a tenant at the property since August 2019 but claimed she had lost her job in November 2020.

Bassetlaw District Council said Miss Taylorson had received the housing element of Universal Credit, which was not passed onto the landlord until June 2021 when the council applied to the DWP to receive the payment directly.

These debts, the council said, were compounded by Miss Taylorson under occupying the property and the benefits she received not covering all of the rent due.

Miss Taylorson received a discretionary housing payment of £1,227.50 in February 2021 to clear some of her outstanding rent, but continued to accumulate debts despite offers of support from the council’s tenancy sustainment service.

The council said these offers of support were refused by Miss Taylorson.

She must also pay back the rent arrears she accumulated in addition to the council’s legal costs, totaling £4,878.51.

Cabinet member for housing at Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Steve Scotthorne, said: “Gaining possession of someone’s home is always a final resort, but when a tenant chooses to indulge themselves in a lavish lifestyle rather than pay their rent the council is left with little option.

“Our housing team provided Miss Taylorson with ample opportunities and offers of support to rectify the situation and maintain her tenancy.

"Sadly these were not accepted by the tenant and the council was forced to resolve the situation through the courts.

“Council housing in Bassetlaw is in great demand and we have thousands of tenants who pay their rent each week without any fuss.

"I’m pleased that this home can now be re-let to someone who will appreciate their new home.”