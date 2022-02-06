Watch as former Worksop GP uses garden rake to recreate a giant version of a famous 123-year-old masterpiece on a deserted beach

Claire Eason, aged 55, spent four hours painstakingly carving the image into the sand on Beadnell Bay, in Northumberland before the tide washed it away.

She created the 50ft-high drawing as a birthday surprise for one of her friends who is a fan of 19th century Scandinavian Skagen artists.

The masterpiece, entitled 'Summer Evening on Skagen Beach' was originally painted by Danish artist Peder Severin Kroyer in 1899.

Retired GP Claire took up art after moving from her home in Worksop to be closer to her favourite Northumberland beaches.

She said: "I wanted to surprise a friend for his 80th birthday who told me his interest in the Skagen group of artists.

"I looked through their work and found the Peder Kroyer Summer Evening on Skagen Beach painting.

"The scene looked very Northumbrian to me, and the elegant couple with their black dog.

"I traced the figures out on paper and mapped out how I would recreate it on the beach in time for the tide to lap up close to the couple.