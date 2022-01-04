Claire Eason, aged 55, incorporated the natural rock formations to illustrate the bird's chest plumage while a line of seaweed covered boulders were turned into a perch.

The retired GP was asked to created the temporary artwork for a friend whose husband had an affinity for barn owls.

Claire worked in Worksop, for 30 years before relocating to the North East to pursue her passion for sand art.

Sand artist Claire Eason creating a giant owl on Beadnell Beach, Northumberland.

She spent four hours meticulously creating the owl on Beadnell beach in Northumberland on New Year's Eve.

She said: "I drew it following contact from the wife of a retired paediatrician I trained under, many years ago.

"He had been in hospital for a long time and was allowed home just before Christmas.

"Whilst admitted, he noticed a family of owls in a tree outside the window.

"To celebrate his homecoming, he wanted an owl drawing, which I was delighted to create.

"The scattered rocks reminded me of the dappled chest plumage of a barn owl.

"The seaweed covered linear rock formation suggested a leafy branch, making an ideal perch."