Vote for your favourite pub as Great Bassetlaw Pub Competition launches

The theme for the competition is ‘Greatest Bassetlaw Pub’, so voters will need to highlight that the pub is outstanding in a particular area.

Whether that’s quality food, range of beer, live music, the work they do across their local community.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP will be out and about across Bassetlaw in the coming weeks visiting local premises across the constituency to get a taste of the hospitality on offer.

Great Bassetlaw Pub Competition launched by MP

The competition will take place from October 1, to October 31.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP said: “Bassetlaw has a superb range and variety of pubs. The last few years have been tough for this sector, and I hope to use this competition to both promote our local pubs and to boost business.”