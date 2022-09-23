Hundreds of Bassetlaw residents set to benefit from second energy rebate scheme

Residents who have not yet received the £150 payment can apply to the council’s Local Discretionary Scheme should they meet the relevant criteria.

Applications will be accepted up until the end of November 2022.

The council has already made payments of £150 to more than 95 per cent of eligible residents as part of the main Council Tax Energy Rebate Scheme.

The Government has provided additional funding for people who, for a variety of reasons, may not have been eligible for the original Council Tax Energy Rebate Scheme which was announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

If you have not yet received this payment and have been sent a reminder letter, you have until September 30, to provide the council with your details.

David Hill, assistant chief executive, said: “The Government has provided additional funding for people who, for a variety of reasons, may not have been eligible for the original Council Tax Energy Rebate Scheme.

“If you have not yet received a £150 energy payment, we encourage you to check the eligibility and provide us with your details as soon as possible.

"There are limited funds for this scheme and we are keen to extend this offer to as many households as possible so that they can receive support with the increase in household energy bills at a crucial time.”

To apply for the Council’s Local Discretionary Scheme, visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/ct-energyrebate

If you do not have access to the internet, you can contact the Council Tax Team over the phone to provide all of the information needed to process your application.

If you are eligible, in addition to receiving the £150 payment into your nominated bank account, the council is also providing the option of having the rebate deducted from the Council Tax bill for this financial year.

Please be aware that only one person who is eligible may claim the rebate on behalf of the whole household. Do not complete the form if you or anyone in the household has already received a payment.