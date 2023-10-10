Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Poppies will be on sale at Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons stores in Worksop and the RBL is asking for volunteers to help man the tables at each.

Worksop Branch Secretary and Poppy Appeal Organiser Grant Cullen said: “Even just giving a couple of hours can be a great help and the supermarkets are very hospitable as well. The tables are generally staffed 10am to 5pm but longer if we have more volunteers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Last year Worksop and District, including Carlton in Lindrick and Langold, raised £43,000 it would be great if we could beat that and maybe even hit the magical £50K.”

Grant Cullen, Worksop RBL branch secretary and poppy appeal organiser pictured with Madelaine Richardson and David Scott.

The appeal raises money to support serving and ex-serving men and women and their families.