News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

Volunteers needed to help with Worksop Poppy Appeal

The Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion is asking for residents to help out with the annual Poppy Appeal.
By Kate Mason
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Poppies will be on sale at Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons stores in Worksop and the RBL is asking for volunteers to help man the tables at each.

Worksop Branch Secretary and Poppy Appeal Organiser Grant Cullen said: “Even just giving a couple of hours can be a great help and the supermarkets are very hospitable as well. The tables are generally staffed 10am to 5pm but longer if we have more volunteers.

“Last year Worksop and District, including Carlton in Lindrick and Langold, raised £43,000 it would be great if we could beat that and maybe even hit the magical £50K.”

Grant Cullen, Worksop RBL branch secretary and poppy appeal organiser pictured with Madelaine Richardson and David Scott.Grant Cullen, Worksop RBL branch secretary and poppy appeal organiser pictured with Madelaine Richardson and David Scott.
Grant Cullen, Worksop RBL branch secretary and poppy appeal organiser pictured with Madelaine Richardson and David Scott.
Most Popular
Read More
Disabled access information made available for venues in and around Bassetlaw

The appeal raises money to support serving and ex-serving men and women and their families.

To help contact Grant Cullen 07824628638 or grantcullen@hotmail.com or Ray Fielding 07981404138 or [email protected].

Related topics:VolunteersWorksopRoyal British LegionPoppiesMorrisonsTescoASDAAldi