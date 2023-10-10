Volunteers needed to help with Worksop Poppy Appeal
Poppies will be on sale at Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons stores in Worksop and the RBL is asking for volunteers to help man the tables at each.
Worksop Branch Secretary and Poppy Appeal Organiser Grant Cullen said: “Even just giving a couple of hours can be a great help and the supermarkets are very hospitable as well. The tables are generally staffed 10am to 5pm but longer if we have more volunteers.
“Last year Worksop and District, including Carlton in Lindrick and Langold, raised £43,000 it would be great if we could beat that and maybe even hit the magical £50K.”
The appeal raises money to support serving and ex-serving men and women and their families.
To help contact Grant Cullen 07824628638 or grantcullen@hotmail.com or Ray Fielding 07981404138 or [email protected].