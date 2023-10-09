Disabled access information made available for venues in and around Bassetlaw

New Bassetlaw Accessibility Guide is live. from left to right, is: David Livermore; Councillor Lynne Schuller, Alison Beevers and Councillor Sue Shaw (former Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing).

The council has worked with AccessAble to create Detailed Access Guides to more than 50 venues across Worksop, Retford, Harworth and Tuxford, which include car parks, cafes, libraries, museums, shopping areas, parks, tourist attractions, and bus stations.

The website features facts, figures and photographs to help residents and visitors plan their journeys, covering everything from parking facilities and hearing loops, to walking distances and accessible toilets.

Bassetlaw resident and AccessAble user, Alison Beevers, said: “For my family, having essential information before we leave the house is hugely important to creating a stress free visit. Not just on a practical level, but also emotionally, because you don’t want to get turned away from anywhere or have to change your plans and have your day ruined.

“It’s great that Bassetlaw District Council has invested in this resource and what I like is the wealth of detail for each venue, which is all in one place. I’d like to encourage all Bassetlaw businesses to look at the accessibility of their venues, and tell everyone about it via this website.

“It’s estimated that the spending power of disabled households in the UK is around £274 billion and businesses lose around £2 billion a month by ignoring the needs of disabled people. Whilst approximately three in four disabled people and their families families have walked away from a UK business citing poor accessibility. Being involved can be hugely beneficial for everyone.”

Councillor Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “As a Council we are fully committed to creating and maintaining an inclusive society in which nobody is disadvantaged. An important part of delivering on this promise is highlighting the accessibility of our town centres so that we can reduce the number of barriers that may prevent people from visiting.

“We also want to create a place where people feel comfortable and are reassured by the ease of access to facilities that can be used by everyone with dignity and confidence.”