The Great Food Club Awards shine a light on and celebrate the best food and drink independents the East Midlands has to offer, and the small, bustling Café has been crowned the 2023 Café of the Year.

Oliver Stubbins, General Manager at The Harley Café said: “Being named the Café of the Year in the 2023 Great Food Club awards is a fantastic achievement for the Café team. The awards are a blend of customer votes and industry experts’ opinions, reflecting both service and food quality. The Café chefs source the majority of their ingredients from the Farm Shop. With Head Chef Ricky and his fellow chefs, quality and taste are never compromised, whilst Darren leads his front-of-house team with the most personal and upbeat service.”

Owned by the Harley Foundation and managed by Welbeck Farm Shop, the Harley Café takes pride in serving the best local ingredients, including produce from the Welbeck estate, with bread from Welbeck Bakehouse, meat from our award-winning butchery, beer from Welbeck Abbey Brewery, vegetables grown in the kitchen garden and the famous blue cheese from Stichelton Dairy.

The cafe has just launched a new autumn menu packed with seasonal flavours.