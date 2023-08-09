FIRST LOOK: Inside the transformed Cuckney House on the historic Welbeck Estate near Worksop

The complete transformation of Grade-II listed 18th Century Cuckney House on the Welbeck Estate into luxury holiday accommodation has been revealed for the first time.

These pictures show the stunning restoration of the 18th-century manor house now available for luxury short-term holiday rentals.

Originally owned by the Earl of Bathurst and purchased by the 4th Duke of Portland in 1844, Cuckney House will once again become a place for special gatherings, whether big birthday celebrations, self-catering family holidays, corporate away breaks or small wedding receptions.

It will also be used as accommodation for guests of Hazel Gap wedding venue, which is also based on the Welbeck Estate, only a five-minute drive away.

Nigel Porter, Property & Rural Estates Director said, “We are very excited by the launch of Cuckney House. It took two years of painstaking restoration work and huge amounts of patience to complete the project. For me, the interior design and the quality of the craftsmanship stand out. But of course, it is the backdrop of the Welbeck Estate and all that it offers here on the Nottinghamshire / Derbyshire border that adds that magical quality and sets it apart.”

Northern Design Award winner Rachel McLane worked on the property that features three reception rooms and 15 bedrooms (sleeping up to 31 people), including a sensational bridal suite.

Rachel McLane commented, “The team at Welbeck Estate clearly care very much about their work, and it was a real privilege to work with them on this project which went from concept stage through to building completion. We were able to respect Cuckney House's listed status while giving each room its own identity and personality, reflecting the original use of the building as a Manor House. The design intent was to make Cuckney House feel like it had evolved rather than an overly designed modern interior. The overall look is eclectic and traditional, with a contemporary twist suited to today’s living expectations.”

Two nights’ rental of Cuckney House on the Welbeck Estate costs from £6,200 in low season (or £200 per person based on 31 sharing), rising to £8,600 in high season.Epicurean packages for guests, including the School of Artisan Food, Welbeck Abbey Brewery, and DropWorks Distillery, will be launched in 2024.

1 . Relax Enjoy a soak in the new tub in the new look Cuckney House on the Welbeck Estate. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Relaxing One of the bedrooms transformed by Northern Design Award winner Rachel McLane in Cuckney House on the Welbeck Estate. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Stairway to heaven The interiors inside the new holiday home have the wow factor Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Bliss Rachel McLane has sympathetically dressed every room in a classic, timeless style that shines a light on the grand proportions and original architectural features Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4