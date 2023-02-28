VIDEO: Drone footage of iconic abandoned Worksop pumping station
Check out this amazing drone footage of the abandoned Bracebridge Pumping Station in Worksop.
The video shot by Mark Wrobel gives a unique view of the impressive building abandoned and neglected since being used to pump sewage in the Victorian era.
The iconic building is surrounded by an overgrown plot and is easily accessible by road and is only a mile from Worksop's town centre.
The footage reveals the grand supporting columns and archways – giving the old building the look of a cathedral.
In 2020, Bassetlaw Council chiefs confirmed a ‘local business owner’ had bought Bracebridge Pumping Station and planned to ‘sympathetically convert’ the iconic building for new use.
It comes after conservation campaigners The Victorian Society announced that the 1880s’ structure was on its top 10 most-endangered list.
The organisation publishes the list every year - to highlight ‘at-risk heritage all over the country in the hope of finding new solutions’.