Taking strides to make a difference, Vibe Dance Group members showcased their commitment to charity with a five-mile sponsored walk in support of Dragonfly Cancer Trust.

With unwavering dedication, the North Anston-based group demonstrated the power of collective effort in raising funds and awareness for this charity.

Under the beaming sun, and one big torrential downpour, the enthusiastic Vibe members embarked on their walk, bringing together their community for a common purpose – to uplift those battling cancer and extend a helping hand to Dragonfly Cancer Trust.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP, with members of the Vibe Dance Group. (Photo by: Natalie Hickinbottom/Dragonfly Cancer Trust)

The event was graced by the presence of Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP, who expressed genuine interest and support for Dragonfly Cancer Trust's mission. He commended Vibe Dance Group's dedication to giving back to the community and extended his well-wishes for their journey ahead.

Natalie Hickinbottom, Dragonfly regional fundraiser, said: “I am inspired by Vibe’s commitment to supporting Dragonfly and making a positive impact in the lives of cancer patients and their families.

“Their effort and enthusiasm exemplify the spirit of community support. The girls all did amazing, I am so proud of them all."

Vibe’s collaboration with Dragonfly has shown that through collective effort, communities can make a meaningful impact in the lives of those in need. Their dedication to making a difference is a beacon of hope, inspiring others to do something great.