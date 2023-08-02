Officers were called following the break-in at Tuxford Fire Station, in Clark Lane, Tuxford, at around 1.15am on Tuesday, August 1.

A security lock was cut and a flatbed fire truck stolen after the keys were located inside the building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inquiries to trace the stolen vehicle (pictured) are ongoing.

The stolen fire truck

Inspector Hayley Crawford, of Nottinghamshire Police, urged anyone who sees the vehicle to come forward.

She said: “To gain entry to a fire station and then steal a vehicle is completely unacceptable behaviour.

“We’re working to make sure whoever did this is held to account and I would urge any residents who saw suspicious activity around Tuxford Fire Station in the early hours of Tuesday, or who might have CCTV or dash cam footage, to get in touch.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group Manager Chris Emmott, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: “In the early hours of this morning, we were informed of a break in at Tuxford Fire Station, where a service van, amongst other things inside the vehicle, were stolen.

“Our fire stations are around Nottinghamshire to help keep our communities safe, and not there to be damaged or tampered with. This behaviour is not acceptable, and we are working closely with Nottinghamshire Police and neighbouring services to get to the bottom of this.

“Thankfully, fire crews at Tuxford Fire Station are still able to respond to emergencies, so I want to reassure our communities that they will receive a full emergency response if they were to need us.

“Thank you to those who have already provided information to help us in this investigation. If you do have any further information then please contact Nottinghamshire Police.”