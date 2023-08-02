Police officers taking part in gruelling bike ride in memory of fallen colleagues stop off in Worksop

A total of 45 East Midlands police officers, including Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell, took part on the gruelling 170-mile three-day ride in aid of Care of Police Survivors (COPS), which supports the families of police personnel who have died in the line of duty.

The riders set off from Leicester early on Friday morning and were given a rousing reception as they arrived at Force HQ in Arnold later in the afternoon.

And on Saturday, July 29, the riders were spotted having breakfast in Worksop’s Morrisons, on day two of the challenge, which concluded at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Sunday, July 30, where they will be joined by several hundred other riders from across the country.

The 45 police officers pictured as they prepared to set off from Morrisons in Worksop

The multi-day ride, now an annual event, was again completed by survivor Tracy Walker, her daughter Rebecca and son Matt to mark the twentieth anniversary of the death of Ged Walker, a popular dog handler who was killed on duty in 2003.

Chief Inspector Paul Lefford, organiser of this year's ride, said: “This is a great example of our policing family pulling together in aid of a really good cause.

“COPS is a great charity that provides excellent support for the families of fallen officers, and I am thrilled with how many volunteers have put themselves forward.

Councillor Tony Eaton with police outriders

“This is a challenging route, so I am full of admiration for everyone who has agreed to take part and everyone who has sponsored us.

“I am also thankful to Nottingham Forest who have also provided us with a signed shirt for auction.”

Chief Constable Kate Meynell added: “I am delighted to be taking part in this year’s ride and showing my support for this brilliant cause.

“As the miles go by, we’ve had plenty of time not only to enjoy each others’ company, but also to reflect on the lives of those officers who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep the public safe."