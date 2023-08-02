Retired Retford nurse assaulted cop after arrest for rowing with husband

Lynn Sylvester, aged 69, was arrested at her home in Retford and taken to Mansfield police station, on May 20, said prosecutor Nicole Baughan.

"As police were removing her jewellery in the custody suite one of the officers released her arm and she flailed it around," she said.

"No injury was caused to the officer but the sentence needs to be uplifted because it is an assault on an emergency worker.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard she has one previous conviction from 2020 which is unrelated.

Her defence solicitor said Sylvester had been drinking when she contacted the police “because she thought there were issues in relation to her husband's vehicle.”

"The police formed the view that a 69-year-old woman had to be arrested to prevent a breach of the peace," he said.

As they removed a family necklace, which "had never been removed before," she became "extremely upset" and thrashed her arm in a "reckless assault."

The court heard she has been a nurse since 1972, having worked in the ambulance and prison services before retiring in 2019.

"She inherited a considerable amount of money which has caused no end of difficulties between her and her husband and that led to her being in drink," he said.