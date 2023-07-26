3 . Scott Walters

Scott Walters, of Ratcliffe Road, Loughborough, Leicester, pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious distress, harassment without violence, and sending communications conveying a threatening message. He also admitted separate counts of stalking without fear and sending communications conveying an offensive message. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison and was given a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting any of his victims in any way on July 6. Photo: NP