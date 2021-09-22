People living on Queensway, in Kilton, say for months there has regularly been up to 20 teenagers gathering on a field behind their homes.

As well as underage drinking, residents say they make a lot of noise, leave litter behind and use the field as a toilet.

On resident said: “They are making a lot of noise, drinking, using the field as a toilet and leaving rubbish night after night.

Litter left behind by youths on a field behind Queensway in Worksop.

"They have been reported to police and other people, but nothing gets done.”

Community safety and safeguarding manager at Bassetlaw District Council, Gerald Connor, said officers have visited the field and spoken to the teenagers involved.

“We are working with the local community and Nottinghamshire Police to monitor this situation and find a mutually agreeable way forward for everyone,” said Mr Connor.

"Our anti-social behaviour officers have visited the field, which is open to all members of the public, and have spoken with a number of the teenagers who are gathering there about the noise levels and littering.

"At the time our officers visited, all of the children were polite and took the advice on board.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and work with all parties to find a way forward for local residents and those who wish to visit this open space.”

Inspector Neil Bellamy, district commander for Bassetlaw, said anti-social behaviour can have a ‘devastating’ impact on the community and urged people to contact 101 if they experience any.

“We have worked proactively and closely not only with the local community but also with Bassetlaw District Council in order to gather evidence and investigate reports of antisocial behaviour,” he said.

“Antisocial behaviour can have a devastating impact on the community and surrounding areas, and we will always investigate reports with the view of taking swift action against offenders.