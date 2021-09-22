The 26-year-old victim was attacked by a man after a fight broke out on a petrol station forecourt in Moorgate, Retford, at around 2am on Saturday, September 18.

The victim suffered bruising and swelling to his face and has been told by doctors he will need surgery.

Two people were arrested in connection with the attack on Monday, September 21.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man has been left with very serious facial injuries as a result of this nasty attack.

“Nottinghamshire Police treats these types of reports involving violence extremely seriously and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what occurred, including examining CCTV footage.

“While we made two arrests in connection to this attack we are still urging anyone with information who saw what happened to please come forward.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded dash-cam or mobile phone footage relating to this assault.”

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and a 25-year-old woman has been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.