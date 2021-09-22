Worksop ambulance worker launches fundraising campaign after paramedics targeted by callous thieves during 999 call

Mathew Davey, aged 30, set up the fundraising page after two of his co-workers at East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust had items stolen from the car park of the ambulance station in Gainsborough while they were out dealing with emergency calls.

Mathew, of Gateford Road, is aiming to raise £1,000 after one colleague had his car window smashed and personal items, including his dash cam and sat nav stolen and another had his catalytic converter stolen from his car.

Both vehicles were targeted on Saturday September 18.

Ambulance

Mathew said: “This happened in broad daylight whilst both were out responding to emergency 999 calls to support people in need of their skill and knowledge.

"I was absolutely lost for words when I found out, it's very evident what the building is and to think that someone would target people who are out saving other people’s lives is shocking.

"At the minute there is an unprecedented demand on the ambulance service and some days we’re not even making it back to the station for a break so for something like this to happen during such stressful times has definitely had an impact on morale.

"I wanted to do something to help replace the items and pay for an repair costs as well as to show that there a lot of supportive people out there and just help boost morale.

"You don’t expect to come to work and for your personal belongings to be unsafe so it has made us all a bit wary now and reluctant to want to park our cars at work.

"It’s worrying especially for people working later at night or on their own.”

Divisional director for the Lincolnshire Division of EMAS, Sue Cousland, said: “This has been a challenging 18 months for all our ambulance colleagues and the incident that occurred at one of our ambulance stations on Saturday September 18 is very sad and disappointing for all the members of staff involved.

“We are working closely with the police and our security management team to provide support to the members of staff affected by this heartless act and to try to determine what happened.

“It is really disheartening that criminals, motivated by personal gain, would target frontline clinicians who were hard at work in the community providing emergency care to patients.”