Two Worksop Scout volunteers selected to attend the World Scout Jamboree in Korea

Jo Walker and Lauren Neal, volunteers at Worksop Scouts, have been selected to play a key role in delivering skills for life at the World Scout Jamboree 2023 as part of the International Service Team (IST).

The Jamboree will see 50,000 young people come together for a skills, cultural and adventure festival in the sensational and scenic South Korea.

Jo and Lauren will be part of a multinational team of adults who are volunteering to spend their summer holiday helping young people have an adventure of a lifetime.

Pictured: Jo Walker, age 58, from Worksop.

The 6,000 strong IST are there to make the Jamboree happen, undertaking a variety of roles to give young people from around the world a once in a lifetime experience.

This could be planning and delivering activities for thousands of participants every day, or providing key services such as medical, catering, and infrastructure.

While also teaching their skills to young people, Jo and Lauren will also gain a greater insight into global issues, whilst making lasting friendships with adult volunteers from around the globe.

Pictured: Lauren Neal, aged 27, from Worksop.

Between now and July 2023, Jo and Lauren will be supporting their local unit of young people that are attending the World Scout Jamboree, as well as helping Scouts ‘draw their dream’.

Jo, aged 58, said: “Scouting has given me the opportunities to have many exciting adventures and to gain skills that I am now able to pass on to the next generation.

“Jamboree is an amazing experience; to be part of a team to help influence young people today and to hopefully make a better world for everyone.”

Lauren, aged 27, said: “Having been a part of the international volunteer team for the World Scout Jamboree in 2019, I saw first-hand the positive impact the event had on so many young people.

“I have volunteered again for the event in 2023 as I believe I can use my previous experience and my hard working nature to aid in providing this incredible experience to young people from across the world.