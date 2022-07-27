Two more Bassetlaw's parks fly Green Flags after receiving awards

Bassetlaw District Council is celebrating after receiving coveted Green Flag Awards for Retford’s Kings’ Park and Worksop’s Memorial Gardens and The Canch, as two of a staggering 2,208 UK winners – another record breaking year for recipients.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and Kings’ Park celebrates reaching this high standard for the 15th time, while the Memorial Gardens and The Canch has won the award for the ninth year running.

Kings' Park in Retford has won the Green Flag Award for the 15th time.

The news that these parks have achieved the Green Flag Award is proof of the hard work and dedication of the people that make the green space a great space for all to enjoy.

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “It is extremely rewarding to again achieve Green Flag Awards for two of our most popular parks.

“We know how much our parks and open spaces became a lifeline for people during the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns we lived through, and how beneficial they can be for people’s physical and mental health in general.

“Over the course of a number of years, we have invested in our parks to ensure they have high quality attractions, such as splash parks, skate parks, play equipment and well maintained gardens that ensure visitors continue to use and be proud of these wonderful open spaces.

Worksop's Memorial Gardens and The Canch has won the Green Flag Award for nine years running.

“These awards celebrate the dedication that goes into maintaining both parks to such a high standard, and the full credit should go to the hard work of our Parks and Open Spaces team, along with our Grounds Maintenance staff and our civic partners.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to reward well-managed national parks and green spaces.

Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Kings’ Park in Retford and The Chanch and Memorial Gardens in Worksop worthy of a Green Flag Award.”