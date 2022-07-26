Today (July 26), Oasis Community Centre in Kilton is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for their Oasis Community Gardens for another year.

The award has been awarded to a total of 2,208 places in the UK, and is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces

After the tumultuous years of the pandemic, our green spaces have proven to be a vital role for people, and the news that Oasis has achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that make the gardens a place that everyone can enjoy.

Oasis Community Gardens has won the prestigious Green Flag Award thanks to the team's hard work in maintaining the grounds.

Pastor Steve Williams, the Oasis Centre and project manager said: “We are delighted to get this award again after everyone has been working so hard to create and maintain the gardens.

“Our amazing team of workers and volunteers do a wonderful job and this year the gardens are full of new creative ideas, plants, trees and colour.

“Oasis Gardens is place for the people of all ages to meet, for community events, for people to find peace and a haven for wildlife right in the heart of the Kilton Community.”

Commenting on the news that Oasis has met the Green Flag Award standard, Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Oasis Community Gardens worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“Oasis is a vital green space for the community in Worksop.

“This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”