Two men jailed after sawn-off shotgun found during house raid in Worksop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers discovered the firearm wrapped in a blanket inside a kitchen cupboard when they executed a warrant at the address in Manton Villas, Worksop.

Drugs and evidence of drug dealing were also uncovered during raids on the property on May 24 and July 19, last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the first warrant, a large number of rocks of cocaine, cash and dealer bags were found.

Two men have been jailed after officers found a sawn-off shotgun and evidence of Class A drug dealing when they raided a house in Worksop

The firearm, weighing scales with remnants of a white powder, empty deal bags and cannabis were discovered following the second raid.

When officers searched a shed at the Manton Villas home they found the shotgun barrel which had been chopped off and an angle grinder, which it is believed had been used to remove it.

Colin Wright, Adam Clifton and Dale Scarborough were all arrested following the raids.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wright, 52, of Manton Villas, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing a firearm when prohibited for life and shortening a shotgun barrel.

He was jailed for a total of four years when he appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, March 25.

Clifton, 34, of Farfield, Retford, was jailed for 44 weeks when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on February 5.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm without a certificate and shortening a shotgun barrel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scarborough, 37, of Manton Villas, was sentenced to 24 months’ jail, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Detective Constable Lauren Carpenter said: “Thankfully firearms offences are extremely rare in Nottinghamshire and that’s because we are very proactive about taking guns off the streets before they can be used to cause harm.

“In this instance, the vigilance of the officers who searched the address resulted in a dangerous weapon being seized and destroyed.