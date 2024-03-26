Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A member of the public called police when Joelle Peters drove her Mercedes into a ditch on Dalton Road, just before 9pm on March 6, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

A test showed she had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Peters, aged 35, told officers she drank ten shots of gin while visiting her grandfather before driving home.

Her defence solicitor said she made full admissions, has no previous convictions and was remorseful.

He said Peters, who works in hotel management, had visited her grandfather after his health unexpectedly improved.

"She knows she shouldn't have drunk," he said. "It will take her at least two hours to get to work on public transport."

He said the offence arose from a combination of work and family stress, adding: “She has no long standing issues or a drink problem. It is completely out of character."

Peters, of Holmfield Road, Clayton West, Huddersfield, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

"This is the first time and probably the last time you have been in court," the presiding magistrate told her. "We understand this will be a difficult period for you."

She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent if she completes it by May 8 2025.