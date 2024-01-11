The duo, thought to be around one to two-years-old, were found by a member of the public in Retford.

Two guinea pigs were found by a member of the public on January 5 on Upper Ings Lane in Retford.

The guineas were found next to the bin which was filled with vegetable trimmings including broccoli stalks.

It is thought that the guineas had been inside it and had tipped it over while trying to get out.

The kind-hearted member of the public rescued the pair and kept them safe until the RSPCA was able to collect them.

The guineas were taken to a vet for a check up and have now been transferred into the care of the RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid and Lincoln Branch – who have placed them in foster care and named them Binnie and Laine, and will look to rehome them in the near future.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Kathryn Kellegher, said: “It is pretty shocking that these two guinea pigs were mostly likely abandoned inside a plastic bin with no cover and the only other item inside being some vegetables.

“The finder said there were actually three but one couldn’t be caught and ran off – which is so sad.

“If anyone is in the area and does see the third guinea we would urge you to contact us.

“This sad incident highlights why, no matter how desperate someone is, they should never abandon an animal.

“There is just no guarantee they could be found – and they are so vulnerable when left in situations like this.

“The two guinea pigs rescued are really sweet and have been given the all clear following a vet check and are now in the safe hands of our RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid and Lincoln Branch.

“Once they have been rehabilitated the branch will then look to rehome them.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

Sadly, animal neglect and abandonment is at a three-year high.

In 2023, the RSPCA received 72,050 reports about animal abandonment and neglect – higher than in 2022, 2021 and 2020.