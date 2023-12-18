Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is expanding with the launch of its new charity shop.

Thornberry’s new venture, situated in Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, Sheffield, is now open for business.

Thornberry's Charity Shops’ mission is to 'Shop to Make a Difference' to be a charity shop like no other, handpicking its stock to be the best quality and keep up with all trends.

Natalie, Thornberrys Retail Manager, said "This marks an exciting milestone for us, and we're eager to introduce Thornberry to new shoppers looking for that savvy purchase. We receive an incredible array of donations from our generous supporters; clothing, shoes, bags, books, and games to an assortment of bric-a-brac items. There will definitely be something for every shopper and we're geared up to present a fresh and unique shopping experience while advancing our mission to assist animals in need."

Celebrating 35 years this year, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has assisted thousands of animals, finding them loving homes.

Based in Dinnington, North Anston, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary's on-site café, charity shop, and donation point has a special place in the hearts of the local community.

With the opening of the new charity shop in central Sheffield, Thornberry aims to extend its reach, enabling more individuals to contribute and support their cause.

