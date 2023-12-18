The top 5 outdoor venues to blow off the Christmas cobwebs in and around Worksop

2 . Clumber Park

There’s so much to see and do at Clumber Park this Christmas. The 3,800 acres of parkland provide the perfect backdrop for relaxing, exploring and spending time together. From walks to bike rides there's plenty of things to do. Until 7 January, take part in Shaun the Sheep: Find the Flock at Clumber Park, a perfect festive activity, free for visitors and packed full of baa-rilliant adventure. Bring back memories and create some new ones with the Victorian Christmas Fairground. Enjoy classic fairground and funfair rides that are sure to put a smile on everyone's face running every day from 26 - 31 December. Photo: Rachel Atkins