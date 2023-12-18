The top 5 outdoor venues to blow off the Christmas cobwebs in and around Worksop

If you’re looking for ways to blow off the Christmas cobwebs and entertain the children after the festivities we’ve got you covered.
Here is a run down of the best outdoor family attractions in and around Worksop for the whole family to get some fresh air and enjoy over the Christmas school holidays.
Please check individual venues websites for Christmas opening hours.
1. Creswell Crags
If you need a breath of fresh air, why not explore the 1.6 kilometre loop trail at Creswell Crags? Or walk in the footsteps of early humans and woolly mammoths through the dramatic gorge, take in the Ice Age rock art and enjoy exploring the woodland, meadow, and reflective lake. Photo: submitted
2. Clumber Park
There’s so much to see and do at Clumber Park this Christmas. The 3,800 acres of parkland provide the perfect backdrop for relaxing, exploring and spending time together. From walks to bike rides there's plenty of things to do. Until 7 January, take part in Shaun the Sheep: Find the Flock at Clumber Park, a perfect festive activity, free for visitors and packed full of baa-rilliant adventure. Bring back memories and create some new ones with the Victorian Christmas Fairground. Enjoy classic fairground and funfair rides that are sure to put a smile on everyone's face running every day from 26 - 31 December. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Langold Country Park
Langold Country Park, located just 5 miles north of Worksop in the village of Langold covers an area of 300 acres of parkland. Designated as a Local Nature Reserve, the park links into Dyscarr Wood and features woodlands, wildlife and butterfly meadows, a large fishing lake and play areas. Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. The Canch Park
The Canch, on Priorswell Road is a popular place to enjoy the great outdoors. The park also boasts plenty of playground equipment to keep the kids entertained. Photo: jason chadwick