Marion Madin spent 52 years with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, including nearly 40 years as an intensive treatment unit nurse in Worksop.

Announcing her death, a trust spokesman said: “With real sadness, we share with you the news of the passing of our colleague Marion.

"Marion leaves behind a legacy at our Trust that colleagues will not forget and serves as a shining example for our next generation of nurses to follow.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Marion Madin (left).

"At DBTH we are so lucky to count amongst us so many long-serving members of staff - and Marion was a leading light in this regard.

"We were lucky to have known her, and to have benefited from her experience, skill and dedication.

"What Marion did throughout her life mattered, and, most importantly, mattered hugely to others, and we can think of no better tribute.

"To Marion's friends, family and loved ones, we share our deepest condolences, as well as our thanks for sharing with us such a special person. She will be dearly missed, but always remembered.”

The majority of her career was spent working as a registered nurse, caring for hundreds of patients.

Marion spent 37 years as a nurse within the intensive treatment unit at Bassetlaw Hospital.

The statement said: “Throughout her almost half century of service, she cared for the most vulnerable amongst us, making a profound difference to so many, supporting countless families in Bassetlaw and the surrounding areas.

“Marion was working the very first day the ITU opened, and there she remained as the longest serving member of staff for the next four decades - a feat we will not see equalled for some time.”

Marion took flexible retirement last year due to poor health and related Covid-19 restrictions.

"Marion unfortunately didn't have the opportunity to enjoy this well earned break as much as she so richly deserved,” the statement added.