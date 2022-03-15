Year seven pupils at Outwood Academy Portland have been moved to online lessons for three days from Tuesday, March 15, and are expected to return to school on Friday, March 18.

The decision was announced in an update yesterday at 2pm as school leaders said ‘exceptional levels’ of staff absence had left them unable to safely accommodate all students in the school over the next few days.

It read: “This is not a decision that we have taken lightly and sincerely wish that there was a way in which we could keep all of our students in school, however, we cannot do this without compromising the safety and quality of lessons.

Outwood Academy Portland has announced Year 7 students to move to online learning for three days as staff battle 'high levels' of absence.

“The health, safety and welfare of our students, staff, families and the community are at the forefront of the decisions we make as a school.”

One parent said she was ‘fuming’ as the school gave no notice for working parents.

On the school’s update on Twitter, a parent replied: “How dare you further steal more of my child’s education away from him with less than 18 hours notice? That’s 12 days lost and counting!”

Another said: “I feel this school is letting year 7 children down, how many times has it shut now.”

The home learning plan will work via Google Classroom and will have students learning from 8.25am through live and pre-recorded lessons with work for students to complete.

Students without access to a computer can collect a paper work pack.

The school is offering pens and paper from the school if needed, as well as support for students who receive free school meals.

Outwood Academy Portland has been contacted for further comment.