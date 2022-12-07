Top award for Bassetlaw Museum in recognition of Pilgrim Fathers project

Representatives at the British Museum

The 2021 ‘Volunteers for Museum Learning’ awards celebrate the work and achievements of museum volunteers across the UK, and Bassetlaw Museum were winners in the East Midlands category for their unique cultural exchange that shared the Wampanoag Nation and Native American history and traditions, and their links to the Mayflower Pilgrims.

The project involved volunteers leading and assisting with several educational sessions for children across Bassetlaw, as well as cultural displays and performances that allowed people to learn about Native American Culture, our shared history and watch the assembly of a Wetu, which is still in place in the grounds of Bassetlaw Museum.

Representatives from Bassetlaw Museum and volunteers who worked on the project collected their award during a ceremony at the British Museum.

Staff and volunteers involved in the project

Sam Glasswell, Curator of Bassetlaw Museum said: “The Wampanoag Perspective was a wonderful project to be involved in and brought to life a more balanced story associated with the Mayflower Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people.

“Getting nearly 600 children engaged in dynamic learning over the course of four days was an astonishing achievement made possible by our outstanding team of volunteers. I’d like to thank them all for their involvement, as well as the officers who worked tirelessly in the lead up to and during the project. This national recognition is well deserved.”

The British Museum and the Marsh Charitable Trust have been working in partnership for the 14th year of the ‘Volunteers for Museum Learning’ award which recognises the hugely important contribution that volunteers make to help museums engage with their visitors.

Muriel Gray, Deputy Chair of the Trustees at the British Museum said: “Museums across the UK are grateful for the contribution of volunteers to ensure they reach and inspire as many people as possible. Volunteers are also an important part of the British Museum community.