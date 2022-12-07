Bassetlaw hospital trust beats national average for its quality of cancer care

The news demonstrates the achievements of the trust’s clinicians and teams, as well as general improvements made within patient care, treatment and experience, a spokesperson said.

The survey, which was undertaken by 116 of a possible 201 patients locally, is designed to monitor progress on cancer care.

Once completed, the collated findings provide first-hand information to highlight where services can improve, detailing what has gone well, what could be better and what needs to be developed in the future. The NCPES is overseen by the national Cancer Patient Experience Advisory Group, and sent to individuals, anonymously.

Highlights of the report received by DBTH include 91 per cent of patients stating that ‘treatment options were explained in a way that could be completely understood’ against a national average of 82 per cent.

Similarly, 97 per cent of respondents stated that they had enough information about any procedures and surgery they were offered against a national average of 89 per cent.

Where the hospital could have done better includes better information regarding diagnostic tests, progress with immunotherapy, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, the quality of food within the hospital, as well as parking. All of which the Trust will look at in further detail and explore improvements in the future.

Lesley Barnett, Deputy Director of Nursing for Cancer and Chemotherapy, said: “As a trust we are very proud of these results, and pleased to see improvements within our services. The past two years have been particularly difficult, and while there are things that we can do better, it is fantastic to see that, the majority, of our patients believe we are offering a high quality service. A huge thank you to all colleagues involved.