Top 10 countdown: Where is your area in Nottinghamshire's Japanese knotweed hotspot charts?

By John Smith
Published 18th Jul 2025, 11:24 BST
With the Japanese knotweed growing season now well underway, invasive plant specialist Environet has revealed Nottinghamshire’s knotweed hotspots for 2025.

Japanese knotweed first arrived in UK in the Victorian times in a box of plant specimens delivered to Kew Gardens and was quickly adopted by gardeners and horticulturalists, who were unaware of its invasive nature.

Knotweed begins to emerge in early spring and can pose serious problems for homeowners, with underground rhizomes that can grow up to three metres deep and spread up to seven metres horizontally, emerging through cracks in concrete, tarmac driveways, pathways, drains and cavity walls.

While serious damage to property, it can cause legal disputes between neighbours and reduce a property’s value by approximately five per cent.

A 2023 DEFRA report put the cost of tackling knotweed to the UK economy at nearly £250m a year.

Environet uses its online tracker at environetuk.com/exposed-japanese-knotweed-heat-map to map outbreaks of Japanese knotweed around the UK.

Here is the top 10 countdown for Nottinghamshire’s Japanese knotweed outbreaks.

Huthwaite has had 33 recorded incidents for 2025 to place joint-ninth on the list.

1. Huthwaite

Huthwaite has had 33 recorded incidents for 2025 to place joint-ninth on the list. Photo: Google

Joining Huthwaite in ninth place is Beeston, also with 33 recorded incidents this year.

2. Beeston

Joining Huthwaite in ninth place is Beeston, also with 33 recorded incidents this year. Photo: Google

At number eight is Kirkby with 42 recorded incidences. Photo: Google

3. Kirkby

At number eight is Kirkby with 42 recorded incidences. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Seventh on the list is Eastwood with 46 incidences.

4. Eastwood

Seventh on the list is Eastwood with 46 incidences. Photo: Google

