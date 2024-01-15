Thank you event to mark milestone £47k raised through Worksop poppy appeal

A thank you event has taken place to celebrate £47,000 being raised from the poppy appeal across the Worksop region.

The Poppy Appeal event took place at the Town Hall with Royal British Legion members, school students, staff and parents and representatives from veterans groups.

The Worksop and District branch of the RBL, including Carlton in Lindrick and Langold, surpassed last year’s total of £43,000 through the poppy appeal.

Grant Cullen, Branch Secretary and poppy appeal organiser, Royal British Legion Worksop Branch said: “The event was well attended with the Ceres suite at the Town Hall almost full. RBL members, school students, staff and parents, representatives from veterans groups plus a host of individuals who helped out. Without them we could not achieve what we do.

"Over sixty people from Worksop & District help out by staffing the tables in the supermarkets. Two members of staff from Worksop Asda store on Sandy Lane were also present, the customers in that store raised over £9000.”

The appeal raises money to support serving and ex-serving men and women and their families.

The Royal British Legion is at the heart of a national network that supports the Armed Forces. Set up in 1921 the RBL are the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities helping give support wherever and whenever it’s needed.