Funtopia is coming to Worksop for its final summer date on July 31 for a fun-packed day aimed at children aged under 10.

It will once again return to Bracebridge Recreation Ground, in Priorswell Road, after its last successful stop in May.

From 11am to 5pm, children and adults who have purchased a wristband can enjoy a full day of unlimited play with inflatables, sumo suits, Nerf wars, driving school, circus skills, a crafty corner, and an under-five’s area for tots – plus much more.

Terry the T-Rex will be making an appearance in Worksop later this month.

The T-Rex encounters are included in the price of your wristband and visitors can meet Terry throughout the day, have a photo taken with him, hear him roar and meet his fun friends as well which include Colin - the 7ft tall Cornetto.

Sarah Green, company owner, said: “For our return visits we wanted to offer our visitors something different.

"We recently found Terry wandering the Peaks as a stray T-Rex in need of a loving home. We took him back to the Funtopia base and spent a few weeks gaining his trust.

"He’s now a fully-trained, friendly T-Rex who enjoys a head scratch and coming with us on our Funtopia visits.

"I’m sure our visitors will love meeting Terry just as much as he will love meeting them.”

All wristbands can be purchased on the gate from 10:30am on the day with no need to book.

Wristbands are priced at:

Under 90cm – FREE

Over 90cm – £10

Adults – £2.50