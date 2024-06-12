Supermarket donates £999 to Bassetlaw Food Bank - 40 emergency food parcels

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lidl has donated £999 to support Bassetlaw Food Bank — funding 40 emergency food parcels, providing essential support to individuals in need for an entire week.

It comes as a result of the discounter’s commitment to supporting communities and addressing food insecurity.

Senior team members from the its Doncaster Regional Distribution Centre recently spent a day volunteering at Bassetlaw Food Bank, gaining firsthand insight into the charity's operations and the challenges faced by those it serves.

Established in 2012, Bassetlaw Food Bank has been working closely with Bassetlaw Council to provide fresh food to individuals and families in the local area.

The charity tailors its support to meet various needs, considering factors such as household size and key requirements.

Kirsty Palmer, regional director at Lidl GB, said: “At Lidl, our purpose is to make good food accessible to everyone, and this includes supporting those that can’t always access supermarkets.

“We are continually inspired by the invaluable work charities like Bassetlaw Food Bank are doing in their local communities, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work with them.

“We hope this donation enables Bassetlaw Food Bank to continue their remarkable efforts.”

In addition to food donations, since 2022, Lidl has provided the charity with over £1,500 in grants through its 'Lidl Community Fund'.

As part of this fund, charities within its network can apply for investment to help with the refurbishment of food preparation or food serving areas, improvement of food storage capabilities and direct access to food products.

Ellen Ryan, operations manager at Bassetlaw Food Bank, said: “The support Bassetlaw Food Bank receives from Lidl is brilliant.

“Not only are its customers incredibly supportive, but so are its colleagues, from volunteering to funding.

"”The monetary donation from Lidl is essential to the work we do and we’re very grateful to everyone for their continued support.”

At a national level, the discounter has donated over 36 million meals to those that need it the most including 10 million meals through its 'Feed it Back' scheme.