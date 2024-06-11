Festival of arts to take place at Worksop-based community centre thanks to £70,000 Lottery cash boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at a Worksop community centre are finalising plans for a community festival of arts thanks to a £70,000 Lottery boost.

Based in Worksop’s Longfellow Drive, Kilton, Oasis Community Centre will play host to a jam packed festival of events throughout July after being one of five community groups selected to share almost £250,000 of funding from the National Lottery funding as part of The People’s Projects scheme.

The events will take place in a huge circus tent at the site and will include messy play, craft sessions, a community tea party, family festival and much more.

The People’s Projects not only delivers vital grants to the heart of UK communities, but also raises awareness of the incredible work of the shortlisted community groups vying for your vote.

A community arts festival is due to take place throughout July at the OASIS Community Centre

Pastor Steve Williams, manager of the centre, said: “The People’s Projects has given us an amazing opportunity to raise awareness and support for our work and secure this additional much-needed funding.

"Our project will make a real difference to our local community by bringing the community together in lots of creative ways.”

The community arts festival will kick off on Monday July 8 with a Mischief Makers session in the Big Top suitable for preschool children featuring messy play and mini crafters from 10am to 12pm.

On Thursday July 11 and Friday 12 there will be Tea and Treats event in the ten and all are welcome between10am and 1pm.

Other highlights include a ‘Circus Adventure’ on Friday July 19 between 6pm to 8pm and a Community Arts Festival with arts and crafts for all ages between 11am to 3pm.

The festival concludes on Sunday July 28 at 11am with an Oasis Community Church Celebration.

The community centre has already played host to a flower festival throughout April and May thanks to the cash boost.

Staff at the centre will use the money throughout the year to use creative and performing arts in all it’s groups and across the Bassetlaw community over the coming year.

They will spend the money on arts and crafts festivals. workshops, groups and arts-based events, bringing the community together with educational and therapeutic arts activities and community events.