New playground equipment in Blyth thanks to lottery grant
An application to National Lottery Community Funding was successful giving Blyth Parish Council £20,000 to spend on new equipment in the playing field.
Cheryl Day, Clerk to Blyth Parish Council said: “Thanks to Jack Hubbard from Finding Fitness Ltd, there has been a new Trim Trail installed, and new Monkey Bars built. Early feedback is positive, the children have enjoyed using the new equipment.”
Meanwhile residents in Blyth came out to show their respects at a moving D-Day 80 commemoration event on Thursday June 6.
At the event Blyth Parish Council lit the village beacon for the first time.
The beacon had been funded by Moore’s farm, after they hosted a beacon lighting for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
The beacon was lit at 9.15pm and there was a tribute read out by pupils from the Primary School of St Mary and St Martin in Blyth.
