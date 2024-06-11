Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children in Blyth are enjoying new playground equipment thanks to a £20,000 lottery grant.

An application to National Lottery Community Funding was successful giving Blyth Parish Council £20,000 to spend on new equipment in the playing field.

Cheryl Day, Clerk to Blyth Parish Council said: “Thanks to Jack Hubbard from Finding Fitness Ltd, there has been a new Trim Trail installed, and new Monkey Bars built. Early feedback is positive, the children have enjoyed using the new equipment.”

Meanwhile residents in Blyth came out to show their respects at a moving D-Day 80 commemoration event on Thursday June 6.

New playground equipment in Blyth

At the event Blyth Parish Council lit the village beacon for the first time.

The beacon had been funded by Moore’s farm, after they hosted a beacon lighting for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.