Leigh-Anne White, aged 33, lost more than five stone after joining her local Slimming World group – and is now sharing her slimming success with Worksop as a district manager for the weight management company.

The bride-to-be is now saying goodbye to the final seven pounds keeping her from her goal weight before her wedding later this year and shares she can now confidently enjoy all the wedding-related activities in her new body.

Leigh-Anne said: “I feel amazing. I just know I would have never have felt confident enough to do all the wedding related things without it.

Leigh-Anne has transformed from a dress size 24 to 14 since joining Slimming World.

“I also feel so much healthier. I remember when I was at my biggest, just getting up the stairs to bed was a challenge for me and I would be out of breath. It’s allowed me to become far more active as well and I completed Couch to 5K in lockdown.”

Her new-found confidence comes after years of struggling with her weight and unsuccessful diets. “I have always struggled with my weight and tried to lose weight on my own so many times I’ve lost count,” she said. “I eventually stopped telling people whenever I tried to do something with my weight as I was always worried that people would judge me for trying to diet as I had tried and failed many times before.

"I think I had also gotten to the point where I was so embarrassed with the size I had gotten to that at least if no one knew I was trying to lose weight and I then did fail, no one would know.

Leigh-Anne showed off her slim physique over Christmas.

"Losing weight in secret made me feel like a failure so many times as it would be easy to go off track as no one would know, this falling off track and eating foods that I told myself I shouldn’t happened every time. I think this cycle that I found myself in contributed to the feelings of embarrassment I had.”

However, after joining Slimming World in 2011 by recommendation of a family member, she finally found a supportive group of like-minded people to help keep her on track. By the following year she had lost a whopping four-and-a-half stone, which was followed soon after by another 14 pounds.

Leigh-Anne said: “I’d never joined a weight loss group before and I had lots of preconceived ideas on what it would be like, but none of those stereotypes were true.

Leigh-Anne's weight loss has helped her to become more active.

“I found the support from other members and the consultant to be the thing that kept me on track. Being with a group of like-minded people who understood what I was feeling really helped me.”

The weight loss found Leigh-Anne join the Slimming World team in 2012 to help share the help and kindness she had received in her time of need and she now has managerial responsibility for Worksop.

She added: “Losing weight with Slimming World has not only allowed me to find my confidence, but I have also made lifelong friends in the group. One member has become such a good friend that she is one of my bridesmaids for my wedding this year.”

