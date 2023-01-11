Jane Park: Euromillions winner wishes she'd 'never won' - and Nottinghamshire winners revealed
Jane Park famously won the Euromillions jackpot in 2013 at the age of 17 and was the subject of a BBC Documentary called Teenage Millionaire: The Year I Won The Lottery.
But in an interview with US talk show host Phil ‘Dr Phil’ McGraw, broadcast this week, 27-year-old Jane admitted she wishes she had not won the lottery, as she discussed the downside of winning the enormous amount when she was just a teenager.
In an episode called The Curse of the Lottery, Dr Phil asked her about the abuse she received, saying: “You had stalkers, death threats...”
She replied: “I wish I'd never won it, I wouldn't wish it on anyone.”
When she won, Jane had been living in a two-bedroom council house in Edinburgh and earned £8 per hour working in an office doing admininstration for a charity.
The show charted the changes in her life over the next year – from announcing her win on Facebook to appearing on daytime television.
More recently, she has set up an OnlyFans account where she shares photographs to paying fans.
Nottinghamshire’s biggest lottery winners
Historically, Nottinghamshire has been very lucky when it comes to bagging the jackpot.
In March 2021 during the Covid-19 lockdown, a Hucknall couple were in shock after winning £10,000 a month for the next 30 years.
Laura Hoyle and Kirk Stevens matched all five main numbers plus the Life Ball to win the top prize in the Set For Life draw.
The lucky pair were completely unaware they had won the life-changing amount for almost two weeks and carried on playing the game believing they had won just £5.
It was only when Laura got a message from Camelot and logged into her account that she realised they had landed the top jackpot prize.
The couple's first big purchase was a Porsche Cayenne.
In December 2021, an anonymous winner from Mansfield stepped forward to claim a hefty £202,406.
Back in 2019, Ollerton catering couple Andrew and Paula Hancock’s lives were never the same again after winning £1 million on a National Lottery scratchcard.
The couple, who own Jasper’s catering business in the area, said they “started screaming” after their big win and vowed to buy their millionaire cat “only the premium” cat food from that day on.
Meanwhile, the Brown family from Eastwood bought an Aston Martin and a holiday home in Lincolnshire after winning big on the National Lottery in 2016.
Their lives changed forever after the win, with 62-year-old David Brown retiring from working as a maintenance engineer at the QMC.
He said a year later: "When you sit and reflect on what has happened it still seems unreal.”
Later in 2016, Hucknall taxi driver Gordon Rees discovered he had won £1 million playing the Euromillions Millionare Maker draw after popping for a pint of milk on his way home from work.
Mansfield Woodhouse builder Gareth Bull and his former wife Catherine also landed a jaw-dropping £40,627,241, the UK’s seventh biggest ever Lottery win back in 2012.
The couple bought a holiday villa in Tenerife with the money but reportedly fell victim to the ‘curse of the lottery’ and split in 2017.
Sue and Ivan Westbury, from Netherfield, celebrated with a low-key trip to Cornwall after their £7.7 million win in 2010.
Meanwhile, Selston man Alan Rowley won £1.9 million on the lottery back in August 2008 but was still cleaning toilets in disbelief after he found out.
Mr Rowley spent some of the money on a state-of-the-art meteorology machine in his back garden.
Other Notts winners include:
- Kerry Poxon, from Eastwood, who netted £1.1m on Lotto in May 2014.
- Jim and Maureen Emerton, from Carlton, cashed in the £4.5m Lotto jackpot in April 2012.
- In March 2012, Matt Topham and Cassey Carrington struck it rich after landing the £45m EuroMillions jackpot.