Staff at children’s theme park Sundown Adventureland are celebrating after scooping a prestigious gold award.

The long-established, family-owned attraction near Retford has been crowned Best Theme Park for Toddlers (Small) in the 2023 UK Theme Park Awards.

Its toddler-friendly attractions - including the Monkey Mayhem driving school, Lollipoppet Castle, the Angry Birds Activity Park and its massive indoor soft play area, Crash Landings - were recognised as being some of the best in the UK.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said “We’re absolutely thrilled to be named as one of the best attractions for toddlers in the country. The whole team always works so hard to provide great memory-making days for all the family and now that this has been recognised, we’re delighted to be up there rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the theme park industry.”

The awards were organised by ThemeParks UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks, which invited the British public to vote for their favourites where they cast over 229,000 votes in total.

Sundown Adventureland is designed especially for under 10s and was set up over five decades ago by the current owners’ late mother, Audrey Rhodes, specifically to enable young children to experience all the excitement of a theme park in a child-friendly, age-specific environment.

General admission tickets are £22 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free. Family tickets are also available, starting from £58.50.