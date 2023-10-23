News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Sundown Adventureland scoops gold theme park award

Staff at children’s theme park Sundown Adventureland are celebrating after scooping a prestigious gold award.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The long-established, family-owned attraction near Retford has been crowned Best Theme Park for Toddlers (Small) in the 2023 UK Theme Park Awards.

Its toddler-friendly attractions - including the Monkey Mayhem driving school, Lollipoppet Castle, the Angry Birds Activity Park and its massive indoor soft play area, Crash Landings - were recognised as being some of the best in the UK.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said “We’re absolutely thrilled to be named as one of the best attractions for toddlers in the country. The whole team always works so hard to provide great memory-making days for all the family and now that this has been recognised, we’re delighted to be up there rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the theme park industry.”

Children’s theme park Sundown Adventureland, created especially for under 10s, is celebrating after scooping a prestigious Gold award for its attractions and experiences.Children’s theme park Sundown Adventureland, created especially for under 10s, is celebrating after scooping a prestigious Gold award for its attractions and experiences.
Children’s theme park Sundown Adventureland, created especially for under 10s, is celebrating after scooping a prestigious Gold award for its attractions and experiences.
Most Popular

The awards were organised by ThemeParks UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks, which invited the British public to vote for their favourites where they cast over 229,000 votes in total.

Read More
Pumpkin-carving, theatre week and science magic - 22 things to do this weekend

Sundown Adventureland is designed especially for under 10s and was set up over five decades ago by the current owners’ late mother, Audrey Rhodes, specifically to enable young children to experience all the excitement of a theme park in a child-friendly, age-specific environment.

General admission tickets are £22 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free. Family tickets are also available, starting from £58.50.

Sundown Adventureland is open from 10am to 5pm.

Book Tickets

Related topics:Retford