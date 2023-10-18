The latest school half-term holiday kicks off this weekend – and we have drawn up a bumper batch of things to do and places to go in your area.

Our guide pinpoints no fewer than 22 events or ideas in Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire for you to get stuck into over the next few days.

Worksop is turning Japanese with a cultural event at the town hall that celebrates the arts and crafts, food and entertainment of Japan.

But Halloween takes centre stage as it looms ever nearer. The annual Spectacle Of Light illuminations have been switched on at Rufford Country Park, where there is also a trick or treat trail. There is pumpkin-carving at Creswell Crags and a witches and warlocks den-building day at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre.

A whole range of activities to keep the kids occupied during the holiday has been organised. In Worksop, talented kids, aged five to 11, can’t wait for Theatre Week at the Acorn, and in Retford, a family show explores the magic of science. All this while mums and dads can enjoy pottery at Welbeck and a fashion show at Edwinstowe.

Before you set off, please check the individual website of your chosen destination for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

1 . Theatre week for kids at the Acorn Half-term means Theatre Week at the Acorn in Worksop, and a week of song, dance, drama and fun for kids, aged five to 12. It's a week-long performing arts workshop where the youngsters can discover and develop their talents as singers, dancers or actors. Each day runs from 9 am to 4 pm before a spectacular finale show at the end of the week.

2 . Live a day in Japan at Worksop town hall A celebration of Japanese culture is being staged at Worksop town hall on Sunday (11 am to 6 pm). Japan Fest is an event that includes arts and crafts, authentic hand-made food and drinks, performances, exhibitions, workshops and anime. The aim is to help locals live a day in Japan and immerse themselves in a culture it would be impossible to engage with otherwise.

3 . Spectacle Of Light switches on at Rufford The eagerly-awaited, annual Spectacle Of Light illumination display is to be switched on at Rufford Abbey Country Park on Friday, with a 'Wizard Of Oz' theme. Meet characters such as the Scarecrow and the Tin Man and follow the yellow brick road through spooky woodland and a tunnel of light as you enjoy the illuminated gardens and tuck in to hot food and drinks. The display runs all this weekend, and then from October 25 to 29 and from November 1 to 5.

4 . Return of Thoresby Park's courtyard market Thoresby Park's popular courtyard market is back on Sunday (10 am to 4 pm), showcasing the best local crafters and artisans in the area. Stalls feature a varied selection of hand-made crafts, food and art, while Thoresby's cafe offers home-cooked breakfasts and lunches. You can also explore the beautiful parkland and check out the site's gallery and play park.