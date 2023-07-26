News you can trust since 1895
Successful Bassetlaw food and drinks show set to return for second year

Following a successful inaugural event in 2022, Harworth and Bircotes Food, Drink and Health Show will be returning to the town’s civic square on Saturday, September 2.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST- 2 min read

Organised by North Notts BID and Harworth and Bircotes Town Council, this year’s event will take place from 10am-3pm.

As well as food and drink, health and wellness stalls will feature to promote healthy eating and living habits in the community and showcase a wider range of local businesses.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “Following a terrific turnout at last year’s event, we wanted to grow the show in its second year. This year will offer a greater selection of free activities and stalls so that families in the district and surrounding areas can come along and enjoy a wonderful day out in the town.”

Visitors at last year's showVisitors at last year's show
Visitors at last year's show
Among the activities at the show, Barnsley Premier Leisure - owners of Harworth Leisure Centre - will be bringing spin bikes for people to try.

There will be a range of entertainment from performers including ‘Kitch Kafe’ as well as ‘The Mad Hatter and White Rabbit’. Children can also take part in balloon art and have their faces painted.

Attendees can expect a wide variety of tasty food and drink served by local vendors that they know and love, ranging from hot food to sweet treats, with vegetarian and vegan options available.

Sally added: “The event is a fantastic opportunity for vendors to secure some great business and equally help to drive footfall into Harworth and Bircotes. One of our core themes for the BID is that we are continually looking for ways to elevate the business experience in our town centres, and this show is a great example of how we can generate more growth locally.

“We’d love to have even more vendors get involved to celebrate our amazing array of local food, drink and health in the district, so please do get in touch if you are interested in booking a stall.”

To reduce the use of single-use plastics, the event is once again offering a discount to people who bring their own refillable containers to purchase food and drink.

Visitors and businesses can keep up to date with event announcements on the event’s Facebook page.

For vendors interested in booking a stall. please contact North Notts BID at [email protected] or call 01777 712785.

