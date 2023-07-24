Worksop based wire rope manufacturer celebrating multi-million pound order to Brazil

Staff at Brunton Shaw are celebrating as two 3.5 kilometre, 329 tonne Ocean Max cables are shipped to Brazil.

Somnath Saha, Managing Director at Brunton Shaw UK said: “We are delighted to see the successful departure of this multi-million pound order to Brazil, highlighting an international trade partnership spanning three continents. I am incredibly proud of the roots Brunton Shaw has in the local community and that best in class, British manufacturing is taking place here in Worksop, for a global market. We are grateful for the support of our local partners, including Bassetlaw District Council and look forward to fulfilling many more orders from our Worksop factory.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manufactured at the Sandy Lane factory in Worksop, the Ocean Max cables are a best in class steel wire rope that will be used on pipe laying supply vessels in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Brazil.

It happened at the weekend

Transported on purpose built spools, standing over 4.7 metres high, the production of the Ocean Max cables is a true international trade collaboration. The raw material steel wire is delivered from a partner factory in India and manufactured in a purpose built, half a kilometre long winding shed in Worksop, taking advantage of Brunton Shaw’s 130 years of industry experience. The finished products are then shipped to market from the Port at Goole.

Councillor James Naish, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council said: “Bassetlaw is home to world leading industry and this latest export from Brunton Shaw is building on the international trade that takes place in our district.

"Bassetlaw is a place that likes to do business and we are proud that companies like Brunton Shaw are able to expand their operations and deliver world class products that are part of multi-national collaborations.

It was made at the company's Sandy Lane base. Credit: .John McCulloch

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is another example of the positive growth that is taking place across our district with other multinational investments including the flagship Fusion project at West Burton. ”