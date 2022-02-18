Storm Eunice: Worksop and Retford markets cancelled due to safety concerns

Worksop market, on Bridge Street, and Retford market, Market Square, will not be running tomorrow (February 19), following an announcement by Bassetlaw District Council.

Amber weather warnings from Storm Eunice will be removed altogether for Nottinghamshire from 9pm tonight.

However, to reduce the potential safety risks, the markets will not be going ahead.

In a Tweet earlier today, Bassetlaw District Council wrote: “As a result of the strong winds brought to the area by #StormEunice, our markets will not be taking place in #Worksop or #Retford tomorrow (Saturday, February 19).

“The cancellations are to ensure the safety of our market traders and members of the public.”