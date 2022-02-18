Rufford Abbey, Ollerton, is one of the parks closed today (February 18) due to a MET Office amber weather warning.

The storm is set to bring with it wind gusts of between 60mph and 75mph to Nottinghamshire, and a Met Office amber weather warning is in place.

Advice for residents includes only travelling if essential, staying away from wooded areas and parks and checking for updates from public transport providers before making any journeys.

Sherwood Forest, Rufford Abbey, Holme Pierrepont and Bestwood Country Parks will all be closed to visitors to ensure safety.

Residents are also advised to keep an eye on the county council’s social media channels and disruption website page throughout tomorrow to keep up-to-date with the situation across the county.

Rob Fisher, group manager for Emergency Planning, said: “I would like to assure everyone that we are well prepared for weather events such as Storm Eunice.

“Forecasted conditions like this can easily cause disruption to roads, public transport and power supplies, and with wind speeds of up to 75mph, fallen trees are also a possibility.

“Our response to weather conditions such as this is something that we prepare for all year round.

“Our highways and emergency response teams will be working hard throughout tomorrow to respond to any disruption to keep Nottinghamshire moving, and most importantly to keep you safe.

“If you must travel, please remember to check weather conditions and disruption before setting off on your journey. If you are driving, it is particularly important to reduce your speed, allow plenty of room between yourself and the vehicle in front and to grip your steering wheel firmly in windy conditions.

“It is also important to look out for others, and so if you have any elderly relatives or neighbours, we advise you to check in on them to make sure that they have everything that they need.”

You can find further driving tips on the county council’s ‘Safe driving in winter’ page: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/planning-and-environment/emergencies-and-disruption/winter-weather/safe-driving-in-winter