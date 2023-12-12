Staff at Worksop nursery overwhelmed by support for Christmas gift appeal

Nursery owner Luan said: “Last Christmas we had families struggling within our community struggling to afford the cost of living and Christmas, and this touched our hearts so we began a toy collection and were overwhelmed with the contributions from other families in the community.“We were able to collect enough toys not only for the families but to also give to Nottinghamshire social care.“We are doing the same again this year for all those children that may not get anything for Christmas.“We are still collecting and again are so overwhelmed by how the community has pulled together to support those less fortunate.”