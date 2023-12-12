Staff at Worksop nursery overwhelmed by support for Christmas gift appeal
Staff at Luans Little People Day Nursery are running a gift appeal for the second year after being overwhelmed by the support they received last year.
Nursery owner Luan said: “Last Christmas we had families struggling within our community struggling to afford the cost of living and Christmas, and this touched our hearts so we began a toy collection and were overwhelmed with the contributions from other families in the community.“We were able to collect enough toys not only for the families but to also give to Nottinghamshire social care.“We are doing the same again this year for all those children that may not get anything for Christmas.“We are still collecting and again are so overwhelmed by how the community has pulled together to support those less fortunate.”
Emma and Luan added: “We are overwhelmed with the generosity of so many people who have supported our appeal. Your support will make so many children’s Christmas special this year. Thank you, please keep going.”
If you want to support the appeal gifts can be dropped off at Luans Little People Day Nursery, Kilton Hill, Worksop (ask for Emma or Luan) Gifts must be new in packaging for children aged 0-16 years. Or contact 01909 479182 for more information.