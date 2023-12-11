Community and voluntary groups from across Bassetlaw have shared almost £50,000 of funding that will deliver arts and heritage based events and activities in their communities.

A total of 10 recipients have benefitted from grants of around £5,000 each thanks to Bassetlaw District Council’s Arts and Heritage Grant Programme, which is funded through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Just some of the local projects include providing creative therapies for people fighting cancer, a sculpture project that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, and funding for a Christmas Lantern Parade.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place, said: “Volunteers and organised groups are a huge part of our local communities and are a major catalyst for events and celebrations that bring people together.

“Through these grants, we are thrilled to give these groups much needed additional resources that will benefit specific groups of people, as well as the community, in addition to bringing a lot of enjoyment to the people who take part in these projects.”

One of the successful recipients of a £5,000 grant are Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries, who will be working with children, adults and families in Harworth and Bircotes to create a ‘Pride in our Place’ photo exhibition, as well as introduce participants to photography skills and visual art.

Helen Ackroyd, Libraries and Culture Manager, Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries, said: “We are delighted to receive UKSPF funding from Bassetlaw and can’t wait to work with the community exploring, adding to, and being inspired by the heritage collections at Bircotes and Harworth to create a Pride in Our Place exhibition in 2024.

“This project will build on the work started with the recent Libraries Improvement Fund investment in the building and continue to support the Library to be the central hub of the community.”