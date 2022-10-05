Fulfilling a dream to complete the London Marathon was Autism East Midlands director of corporate services, Carole Botham, who took on the challenge while also raising funds for Autism East Midlands (AEM).

Also taking part in the Marathon to raise money for the charity were Dan Kneller, Becca Peel, Shoaib Awan, Luke Longley, and Ross Levy.

Carole said: “It was an amazing experience. We were buoyed on by the crowds who supported us along the route.

Carole Botham with Dan Kneller at the end of the London Marathon

"I hit my most challenging section between the 22 and 24 mile-mark but the crowds kept me going and I couldn’t stop at this point; walking was not an option.

"Passing landmarks like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace was very emotional and when I reached the sign that said ‘400 metres to the end’ it was such a powerful feeling.

"I was thrilled to complete it within my target at 4h 58m and I am so glad I did it; I could not stop smiling, nor crying.”

Carole Botham, still smiling at the end of the marathon

Dan Kneller, who works at AEM’s IT provider Chesterfield-based Addooco, said: "Taking part in the London Marathon was motivating, challenging and gratifying."

Also racing to raise money for AEM, was Luke Longley, who found himself facing a major challenge when halfway round an ankle injury flared up.

Even so he managed to power on and finished in 4h 44m.

He said: “This has to be the hardest run I’ve done – both mentally and physically. While my pace drifted from where I wanted it to be, placing myself in an uncomfortable setting of a road run is nothing compared to how my daughter and many others with autism must feel on a daily basis.”

The day also proved a challenge for Shoaib Awan as he ended up running the marathon with a knee injury.

He finished in 6 hours, raising an impressive £1,075 for AEM.